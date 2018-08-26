हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liam Payne

Liam's work schedule reason behind split with Cheryl

Singer Cheryl Tweedy is said to have broken up with former One Direction star Liam Payne due to his less involvement in handling their 17-month-old son Bear.

Liam&#039;s work schedule reason behind split with Cheryl

Los Angeles: Singer Cheryl Tweedy is said to have broken up with former One Direction star Liam Payne due to his less involvement in handling their 17-month-old son Bear.

"Payne's constant travelling for work and his less involvement in handling their baby has taken a toll on their relationship, due to which Cheryl parted her ways from her boyfriend," thesun.co.uk quoted several sources as saying.

Shortly after the birth of his son in March last year, Payne had to promote a series of his chart-topping hits, including "Strip that down", "Get low" and "For you". 

Also, Cheryl, the former "X Factor" judge, is reportedly set to lift the lid on the pair's relationship in her upcoming music. 

These reports come after "One Direction" star revealed he is 'fragile' following his split with Cheryl last month.

Tags:
Liam PayneOne DirectionCheryl Tweedy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close