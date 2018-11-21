Lisa Ray recalls her battle with cancer, posts inspiring anecdotes of her life—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray is a fighter and that we all know! The beautiful actress battled cancer in 2009 and gave it a tough fight. Recently, she recalled her tumultuous journey and how she dealt with the deadly disease.

Lisa shared some incredible posts on Instagram and in one of them she wrote: “Nine years and a few months ago, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. I’m still here. I chose to share my diagnosis from the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival and I wrote about it in a blog titled, #TheYellowDiaries. But what hasn’t been extensively shared is I relapsed in 2012, around the time of my (first and only) marriage. And after drawing on both allopathic and complementary therapies, I was back in remission. .

Stay open and curious they say, suck the meaning from every experience. Then about four years ago, just before moving to Hong Kong and Mumbai, I found myself as patient number 12 in a second stage clinical trial for a revolutionary new way of approaching cancer treatment: immuno-oncology. Chemotherapy kills the bad cells, along with the good- it’s doesn’t discriminate. But immuno-oncology boosts the immune system in a way that it can target only those rogue cancer cells. .

Dr Armand Keating was conducting the trials for NK-92 @thepmcf and looking for patients who had relapsed just once. Yes! That’s me...and so I became part of a clinical trial that I believe has made all the difference. Life was unusually crazy as I would travel to Asia and then back to Toronto for one week of infusions and monitoring at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. I’m unspeakably grateful to Dr Keating, his staff, Princess Margaret, serendipity and the goddess forces that have guided me, fearlessly, humour intact, into places where I have discovered that cheeky survivor personality that lies within us all. .

I’m not special. We each of us has the potential to tap into something far greater than the individual...and also the wisdom to understand when its time to let go. The universe is for you, not against you. That’s what I have come to understand through cancer, in a line.

@thepmcf pictured: my portacath.”

Lisa has been an inspiring figure for all!

The actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma on June 23, 2009. It's a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies. It is a rare disease.

The actress is in a happy space now. She has embraced motherhood and welcomed twin daughters via surrogacy. In April 2010, Lisa announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant.

The actress-model got married to longtime beau Jason Dehni on October 20, 2012.