Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray shares first pics of twin daughters Sufi and Suleil—See photos

The actress-model got married to longtime beau Jason Dehni on October 20, 2012.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Lisa Ray embraced motherhood and welcomed twin daughters via surrogacy. The gorgeous actress, who is also an avid social media user took to her Instagram account and shared the first pictures of her daughters Sufi and Suleil.

She wrote a beautiful caption which reads: “Piglet: How do you spell love?

Pooh: you don’t spell it. You feel it. -AA Milne

To this, most beloved quote I would add: ‘You feel it. You write about it.’ Meet my daughters Sufi and Soleil born June 22nd. It’s been a long and interesting journey leading up to their entrance into the world. So much gratitude to the team @bazaarindia (Komal Sharma and Sitara) and in particular @nonitakalra for providing a sensitive platform for my written surrogacy piece. The September issue is on stands now. Hope you get a chance to read it. ‘I’m no longer ending at the limits of my skin. Where do I end and where do I begin?’ More to come with @bazaarindia down the line. Right now I’m in the middle of a feed and perfecting my one handed typing.

Image of Sufi and Soleil @dinophotography_georgia



View this post on Instagram


A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on

The actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma on June 23, 2009. It's a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies. It is a rare disease.

In April 2010, Lisa announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant.

The actress-model got married to longtime beau Jason Dehni on October 20, 2012.

Lisa Ray

