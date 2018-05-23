Little girl gets emotional when she meets Kareena Kapoor Khan—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has a massive fan following and has been ruling hearts for a long time. Kareena's fans are people of every age group, including children! In a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, a young girl is seen meeting her favourite actress, Kareena Kapoor. The adorable little girl is seen getting emotional.

In the video, a woman reveals that when the girl was asked the question 'what do you wanna be when you grow up', the girl replied with 'I want to be Kareena Kapoor'. Yet another woman, at the start of the video reveals that the youngster is a fan of 'Geet' (Kareena's character in 'Jab We Met'.

Watch the video right here which was shared by Kareena's fan account on Twitter:

A little fan couldn't control her emotions when she met Kareena pic.twitter.com/InOvltejY8 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) May 23, 2018

The actress will next be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, Rishabh in the movie

The movie will release on June 1, 2018 and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. Rhea Kapoor is the producer of the film.

The film's music launch was organised on Tuesday night and all four actresses looked ultra-glam while attending the event. The songs of 'Veere Di Wedding' are among favourites already and the excitement level for the film is pretty high!