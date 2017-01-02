Lokesh Kumari Sharma gets glamorous makeover after getting evicted from 'Bigg Boss 10'!
New Delhi: Commoner Lokesh Kumari Sharma, who turned out be among the most talked-about contestants of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss' season 10, is once again trending everywhere. This time, her cuteness is not the reason. Instead, Lokesh's glamour is making the headlines now.
She recently took to Twitter to share an amazing picture which flaunts her never-seen-before avatar. "First day of 2017 .. hope u all have a good day n keep watchin #biggboss10 #bb10 @BiggBoss .. bigg bossssss," she captioned the image.
Oh boy, she looks almost unrecognisable in the photo. Have a look:
First day of 2017 .. hope u all have a good day n keep watchin #biggboss10 #bb10 @BiggBoss .. bigg bossssss pic.twitter.com/ZBedAXdjPC
— Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) January 1, 2017
Lokesh got evicted pretty early from the controversial house.
'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.
