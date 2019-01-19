Lucky to have you: Shahid Kapoor's latest comment on Mira Rajput's photo will make your day

New Delhi: One of the cutest couples of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quite active on social media and often share deets from their lives. The couple was blessed with Misha in the year 2016 and became parents for the second time in 2018 after their son, whom they named Zain Kapoor was born.

And though, Shahid has never shied away from showing off his love and admiration for his wife Mira, this is perhaps the first time when he admitted that he is lucky to have her in his life.

On Friday, Mira took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. And surprisingly, her doting husband was quick to leave a reaction on it.

Bollywood's Maharawal Ratan Singh commented on the post, saying, "Look at that beauty. Lucky to have you in my life."

Recently, Shahid, along with his stepbrother Ishaan Khattar, appeared on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' where he had revealed that he has no social life ever since he got married to Mira. The actor also spoke about his equation with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali post-Padmaavat and he said that his relationship with most of the industry people is 'zilch'.

"Ever since I got married, I have literally not had a social life. I don’t know if that’s a good thing I probably think that’s a really bad thing because I was a bit of recluse anyways and now I’m so into my kids that every time I finish shooting I’m only with them. I’m not in touch with most people," the actor said on the show.

On the professional front, Shahid is busy with 'Kabir Singh', which is a remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The film also features Kiara Advani, who has collaborated with Shahid before in a music video, 'Urvashi' and is slated to release on June 21, 2019

