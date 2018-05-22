Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'last walk to Pune dressing room this season' with daughter Ziva will make you go aww - Watch

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to his Instagram page to post a video that shows him walking to the Pune dressing room for the last time this season. But what's adorable about the video is that his little daughter Ziva is seen walking along with him.

Ziva who is holding daddy's hand as she walks up the stairs, waves at people.

Dhoni, who leads the Chennai team in a cricket league, posted: "Ziva gives me company for the last walk to the Pune dressing room for this season.thanks a lot PUNE for supporting us and turning the whole stadium yellow,hope CSK entertained you guys enough"

Watch the cute video here:

Dhoni's Chennai team knocked out Punjab's team from the play-offs race of the cricket league, outplaying them in the last league match by five wickets on Sunday.

In order to qualify for the playoffs, Punjab had to win this game by 53 runs or more but the visitors failed in doing so and thus got knocked out of the playoffs.

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium became Dhoni's team's home ground after violence in Chennai over the Cauvery waters dispute forced the organisers of the league to move out of the city.

So Pune went on to become Dhoni's home ground. His team won 5 out of the 6 matches that they played in the city.

(With IANS inputs)