Malaika Arora just shared her throwback pic! Can you SPOT Shah Rukh Khan in it?

New Delhi: The gorgeous looking Malaika Arora Khan is often seen making waves with her amazing style. But it was Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala which gave her instant fame.

We all remember the iconic train sequence song 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' where Malaika was seen along with SRK dancing like a pro. The entire song had Malaika and Shah Rukh dancing atop a moving train, which was quite difficult.

It was choreographed by Farah Khan and sung by the ever melodious Sukhwinder Singh. The song became a rage and in no time gained an iconic stature. It ruled the 90s and continues to make us nostalgic as it is a perfect example of how a foot tapping number should be.

Malaika shared her throwback picture on Instagram where we can see her in the forefront and SRK can be seen standing behind her. The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' moment will indeed bring back many memories of that time!

