Malaika Arora papped outside rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor's residence — Pics

New Delhi: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not have spoken a word on their relationship but their frequent outings and social media banters speak a lot about what is brewing between them.

In the meantime, adding another spark to the gossip, Malaika was on Sunday evening papped while she was making an entry at her rumoured beau's place. The actress was wearing a black sweatshirt and had her hair tied into a messy bun. She was sans any makeup and was captured sitting inside her car.

Take a look at her photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Well, it appears like the rumoured couple of Bollywood is not in a mood to hide their relationship from media anymore. The duo, who continues to speak anything about their relationship, has been making public appearances together at several events lately. A month back, the 'Tevar' actor appeared on 'Koffee with Karan' with his sister Janhvi Kapoor and he didn't shy away from admitting that he is not single. Arjun also opened up about how he wasn't initially ready for settling down but is now open to marriage.