हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora papped outside rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor's residence — Pics

Malaika paid a visit to her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor last night. 

Malaika Arora papped outside rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor&#039;s residence — Pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not have spoken a word on their relationship but their frequent outings and social media banters speak a lot about what is brewing between them. 

In the meantime, adding another spark to the gossip, Malaika was on Sunday evening papped while she was making an entry at her rumoured beau's place. The actress was wearing a black sweatshirt and had her hair tied into a messy bun. She was sans any makeup and was captured sitting inside her car. 

Take a look at her photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Well, it appears like the rumoured couple of Bollywood is not in a mood to hide their relationship from media anymore. The duo, who continues to speak anything about their relationship, has been making public appearances together at several events lately. A month back, the 'Tevar' actor appeared on 'Koffee with Karan' with his sister Janhvi Kapoor and he didn't shy away from admitting that he is not single. Arjun also opened up about how he wasn't initially ready for settling down but is now open to marriage.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorMalaika KapoorArjun MalaikaBollywoodArjun Kapoor marriagemalaika arora news

Must Watch