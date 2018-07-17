हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi posts party dance video, netizens slam her for 'smoking' —Check comments

She has starred in several Bollywood movie as well.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Mandana Karimi is a newsmaker. She recently shared a party video where she can be seen dancing with friends. The post has offended many as the actress is seen holding a cigarette in her hand while she grooves to the beats of a song.

Mandana got schooled by netizens for sharing such videos on a public platform. She got comments where people told her to refrain from such things as many youngsters might follow her.  Check out some of the reactions here:

Watch the video she posted which irked the netizens:

She recently hogged the limelight for her divorce from Gaurav Gupta. She had filed a case of 'domestic violence' against her in-laws but later withdrew it, reportedly.

Mandy (as she is fondly called) was seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. She stood as the second runner-up in the game show which was won by Prince Narula. The Iranian beauty became a household name after the reality show.

She has starred in several Bollywood movie as well. Mandana was seen in 'Bhaag Johnny', 'Main Aur Charles' and 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3' to name a few. 

