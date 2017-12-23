हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Margot Robbie loves an 'underdog story'

PTI| Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 12:28 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram

The 27-year-old Australian actor next plays the role of former American figure skater Tonya Harding in the Craig Gillespie-directed 'I, Tonya'.

Robbie was asked about the reason which drove her to portray the character of Harding on screen.

"I love gangster films 'cause I love the underdog story. I love watching someone rise up, despite their circumstances," Robbie told Collider.

"It's always something I feel like I can get behind. And she felt like an underdog, to me," she added. 

