close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mark Ruffalo leads protest outside Trump Tower

 Actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Michael Moore led a vigil near Trump Tower in Manhattan in memory of Heather Heyer, the woman killed last week during the violence that erupted at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:22
Mark Ruffalo leads protest outside Trump Tower

Washington: Actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Michael Moore led a vigil near Trump Tower in Manhattan in memory of Heather Heyer, the woman killed last week during the violence that erupted at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Moore chartered buses to bring members of the audience for his one-man Broadway show "The Terms of My Surrender" at the Belasco Theater, which is few blocks away from the Trump Tower area on Fifth Avenue for the vigil. 

Ruffalo was a special guest at Moore's performance on Tuesday night, reports variety.com.

Actress Olivia Wilde and actress-writer Zoe Kazan were also among the familiar faces at the rally.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday night, Ruffalo said he was spearheading the vigil with Moore to send a message to Trump, who has been staying at his former home in Trump Tower since Monday.

"I want him to hear us. I want him to know that an American killed on an American soil by a Nazi is not acceptable," Ruffalo said.

Moore and Ruffalo previously led a protest on the eve of Trump's inauguration outside the Trump International Hotel.

TAGS

Mark RuffaloMark ruffalo actorTrump TowersOlivia WildeTrump

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video