Masaba Gupta

Masaba opens up on 'trial separation' with husband Madhu Mantena, slams 'infidelity' reports in new tweet

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace designer Masaba Gupta recently shocked her fans and followers with an announcement of trial separation with husband Madhu Mantena. The couple issued a joint statement which was shared on social media by the designer. Although the cause for their separation was not mentioned clearly, citing personal reasons, the duo has decided to take some time off each other. 

However, soon after this shocking news, rumours started floating around that owing to Madhu's infidelity, the designer had to take the call. Finally, Masaba has reacted to the rumour and slammed it outrightly. She took to her Twitter handle and shared a post of a person who must have tried to contact Madhu asking to comment on the whole issue. 

Masaba, in her tweet, wrote: “Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes, given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true.”

Born to veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards, Masaba got married to producer Madhu Mantena on June 5, 2015. 

Madhu is one of the four partners of Phantom Films with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane respectively.

