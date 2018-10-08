हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malala Yousafzai

Meeting Malala Yousafzai will be a privilege: Shah Rukh Khan

The Nobel laureate, then wrote: "Still waiting! SRK." 

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he would love to speak to the students of Oxford University, adding that meeting Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who has started her second academic year there, will be a privilege for him.

Yousafzai on Sunday shared a tweet from the principal of Oxford University, who extended an invitation to Shah Rukh to talk to the students at the Lady Margaret Hall.

The "Chennai Express" star replied: "Most certainly would love to do it and meeting you will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon."

In 2017, Yousafzai met another Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who was in absolute awe of her.

 

