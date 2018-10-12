हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
First Lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump: I'm the most bullied person in the world

Melania Trump feels she is the most bullied person in the world.

Melania Trump: I&#039;m the most bullied person in the world
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Washington: Talking about her Be Best initiative, which concentrates on the issue of cyberbullying, the United States first lady said, "I could say I`m the most bullied person in the world...one of them if you really see what people are saying about me. That`s why my Be Best initiative is focusing on social media and online behaviour."

According to a report by E Online, Melania, while speaking with an ABC News correspondent, also mentioned that there is a need to prepare the children in this regard.
"We need to educate the children of social-emotional behaviour, so when they grow up they know how to deal with those issues," she said.
When asked if her husband and US President Donald Trump would be running for re-election, she said, "I believe that my husband is doing an incredible job for this nation and I want the American people to have success, so whatever he will decide I will support him."
Reflecting on her time in the White House, Melania stated, "I really love to live in Washington and in the White House and, yes, I`m enjoying it."

Tags:
First Lady Melania TrumpMelania Trump

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close