Preity Zinta

#MeToo: Preity Zinta apologises for hurting sentiments

New Delhi: Actor Preity Zinta, who has been receiving backlash for her views on #MeToo movement, released her statement on the movement and aplogised for unintentionally hurting sentiments of people.

In her statement, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star said, "I am a huge supporter of the movement and its unfortunate that some of my comments were taken out of context. I recognise that everyone is in a position to fight back and I don't want to marginalise the women that have been abused."

Referring to her own #MeToo experience, Preity said that it also happened to her and she reacted to it strongly. "My reason for saying this `I wish something like this would have happened to me, I would have reacted to it and much layer, when it did happen, I did react and the whole world saw it," she stated.

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood more than a year ago, gathered steam in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused co-star Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008.

Since then, women from various walks of life, especially the media and entertainment industry have levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan, and Varun Grover among others even as they all have denied the charge. 

 

Preity ZintaPreity Zinta statementBollywoodMeTooMetoo movement

