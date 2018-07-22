हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh is known for his witty one liners. He is usually seen in great spirits and mostly seen making people laugh at TV shows and award functions. However recently, during the shooting of a show. 

Mika Singh gets emotional on the sets of Sabse Smart Kaun

Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh is known for his witty one liners. He is usually seen in great spirits and mostly seen making people laugh at TV shows and award functions. However recently, during the shooting of a show. 

As per a report, Mika was shooting for 'Sabse Smart Kaun', a show hosted by TV actor Ravi Dubey when he bursted into tears. The singer had been shooting to promote his new Punjabi music album and his new show. During the shoot, he opened up about his tough poverty-stricken childhood and how he and his family dealt with it. 

He also shared that his elder brother Daler Mehendi, who is also a singer, helped his family with his hard work and commitment. Discussing his hard days, the singer got extremely emotional on the sets and was inconsolable when host Ravi stepped in and helped him calm down. 

The report said that everyone present on the set were sad and upset after seeing Mika getting emotional. 

It is to be noted that most of the songs sung by Mika have been shot on Salman Khan. The singer is also said to be very close to Salman.

