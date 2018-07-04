हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis opens up about the 'ugly' side of social media

The actor said she reconnected with her "'70s Show" co-star and husband Ashton Kutcher via social media.

Los Angeles: Actor Mila Kunis has addressed her absence from the social media, saying the platform is not "fun" any longer. 

The 34-year-old actor told Cosmopolitan magazine that she arrived late at the social media scene and soon got acquainted to its "ugly" side.

"I was so late to that train. I remember at some point my roommate was like, 'You know, there's a thing called Facebook,' and I was like, 'What is this Facebook? Who's gonna poke each other? That's just weird'," Kunis said.

"He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it's just not a fun game to play," Kunis added. 

 

Tags:
Mila KunisMila Kunis social mediaSocial mediaAshton KutcherAccess Hollywood

