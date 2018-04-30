Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's first underwater pic will wash away your morning blues!

New Delhi: Supermodel Milind Soman tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, and the pictures went viral. The gorgeous couple is majorly into fitness and can often be spotted running marathons barefoot. The dreamy wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The marriage festivities which were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals reportedly took place at Alibaug. The couple is now on a picture posting spree and their latest one will take your Monday morning blues away.

The duo shared their first underwater picture and it has been beautifully shot. Check out the click here:

Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge. Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. Their Instagram is a solid proof of how much staying healthy is important for them.

A few days back, Ankita shared a heartwarming picture on her social media account with a picture which had the couple holding hands. What grabbed the attention was the glittering diamond ring she wore.

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.

Here's wishing the couple a super happy married life!