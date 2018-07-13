हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino reveals how she was gagged with a condom when she was 16—Read inside

The name of the casting director or the movie for which the actress was auditioning has not been revealed.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino shared a horrific incident during a podcast for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The actress revealed that a casting director had gagged her with a condom during an audition when she was 16. "In looking back over at my career, I realised that one of my very first auditions when I was 16, I was completely treated inappropriately by the casting director," said Mira.

As per reports, the actress revealed that in order to scare her for a horror movie scene, the casting director tied her to a chair, bruised her arm and then gagged her with a condom. At the end of it, he took the gag out of her mouth and said that he was sorry for the prophylactic (a condom).

"When you're young, you're like, 'Oh okay, I've got to be tough, I've got to be down to really perform, and if that means they need me to go this extra mile' - and you see many times we have awards given to people for giving particularly raw performances in very brutal, sexual scenes or things like that," said the 'Mighty Aphrodite' actress.

Sorvino is also among the women who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

(With IANS Inputs)

