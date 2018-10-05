Miss World Bangladesh 2018 contestant was asked what H20 stands for, her response will leave you in splits-Watch

New Delhi: A pretty face doesn't guarantee a pretty crown and the people who aspire to participate in the beauty pageants should totally understand that. The beauty and an impeccable sense of fashion can help you till an extent but the only thing that can take you closer to the coveted crown is your beautiful mind.

The beauty contests across the globe have very interesting Q and A sessions to test the intelligence of the participants and that gets even more interesting with the ridiculous answers that some of the contestants unmindfully give. But what happened in one of Bangladesh's coveted beauty contests will force you to revise your class 4th science lessons.

During the Miss World Bangladesh 2018 contest, a contestant was asked the simplest question but her reply to the question is a lesson why children should take all their lessons seriously.

One of the judges asked the contestant, “What is H2O?” the contestant appeared completely frazzled. She only smiled and kept asking the judge to repeat the question. Completely unnerved by her response, the judge was benevolent enough to explain that H20 stands for water. But the contestant confidently stated that there is a restaurant in Dhaka by the same name!

The judge, with a smirk on his face, replied, "We know that there is a restaurant by the name but we don't know that it stands for water. So sad."

Watch the hilarious video right here:

Apart from Dhaka, there is also a restaurant named H20 in Mumbai, which is a famous celeb hangout spot. So now we know why the contestant was confused. Maybe the owners should go for something more complex and stop confusing people.