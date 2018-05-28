Monalisa's latest video as Jhuma Boudi and her rain dance will help you beat the Monday blues - Watch

Mumbai: Monalisa's Jhuma Boudi avatar has set the temperature soaring this summer. The Bengali beauty, who is playing Jhuma Boudi in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, took to Instagram to share a video, which shows her dancing in the rain.

The second season of the web-series commenced on May 26.

Monalisa looks absolutely stunning as Jhuma and her dances moves will make her fans go crazy.

Watch the video embedded below:

Monalisa looks absolutely gorgeous in her Bengali avatar. With vermillion adorning her hair parting and the red kumkum bindi on her forehead, Monalisa looks absolutely gorgeous in the desi avatar. The traditional Shakha and Paula (bangles worn by married women in Bengal) complete her look.

She became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.