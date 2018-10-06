हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in her recent desi avatar—Watch

Mouni is an avid social media user and keeps sharing updates about her on Instagram.

Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in her recent desi avatar—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Television's one of the most popular actress Mouni Roy made her starry debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'. The film was helmed by Reema Kagti and it received a warm response from the audiences at the Box Office. 'Gold' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Mouni is an avid social media user and keeps sharing updates about her on Instagram. She recently shared a picture and a video where she can be seen shooting for some project and it's her desi Indian attire which has caught our attention.

Watch video:



View this post on Instagram


Before sunset ...

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Isn't she looking simply breathtaking?

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.

 

Tags:
Mouni Roymouni roy videoMouni Roy picsGoldAkshay Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close