Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's 180-degree high kick will give you major fitness goals—See pics

Mouni took to Instagram to share a few workout pics in which she can be seen performing a 180-degree high kick. 

Mouni Roy's 180-degree high kick will give you major fitness goals—See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's popular face, Mouni Roy is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'. The actress ruled hearts on the small screen for several years and is ready to make her presence felt on silver screen as well. The much-talented actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with the little details of her life.

Mouni took to Instagram to share a few workout pics in which she can be seen performing a 180-degree high kick. The pictures will leave you amazed and just prove that Mouni is a fitness freak.

Check out the pics as shared by the actress on Instagram:

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Coming to Mouni's Bollywood debut, the trailer of 'Gold' was unveiled a few days back and left everyone intrigued.

The film is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. Mouni plays Mrs Monobina Das, wife of Tapan Das (Akshay Kumar).

The film is directed by Reema Kagti and is slated to hit theatres on August 15, 2018.

Apart from 'Gold', Mouni will also be a part of Ayan Mukerji's trilogy titled Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Reports suggest that Mouni Roy will play the female antagonist in one of its parts.

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy workout picsGoldAkshay KumarBhramastra

