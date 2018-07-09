हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulk

Mulk: Taapsee Pannu inspired by Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of a lawyer

'Mulk' releases on May 13, 2018

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The much-talented actress of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu will soon play the role of a lawyer in upcoming courtroom drama 'Mulk'. Even though Taapsee has taken the help of real-life lawyers to play her character in the film, her biggest inspiration is none other than legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Taapsee, who has worked with Senior Bachchan in 'Pink', said that if she can essay the role of a lawyer, even a bit close to how Amitabh Bachchan played a lawyer in 'PINK', the actress will feel that she has done justice to the role.

The beautiful actress further added that the fact that she had to work with so many established actors at once was more difficult than playing her character. The actress said that she has never felt that scared to work with a big star before, as she felt while working with the established star cast of 'Mulk'. Working with actors like Ashutosh Rana, Rajat Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Nina Gupta was quite challenging as well as difficult, said the actress.

Talking about the film which is based on the issue of Islamic terrorism, Taapsee says that the issue isn't of the government, but ours. The actress said that she has spoken each and every dialogue of the film from her heart and wants that it reaches people.

'Mulk' releases on May 13, 2018 and also stars Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal parts.

