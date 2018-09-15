हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
uday chopra

Mumbai Police responds to Uday Chopra's 'Marijuana should be legal' tweet—Read

Mumbai Police responds to Uday Chopra&#039;s &#039;Marijuana should be legal&#039; tweet—Read

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Uday Chopra had grabbed eyeballs owing to his comment that Marijuana should be legalised in India. While there have been a lot of replies on the thread, the one that is making headlines is that of Mumbai Police! 

Replying to Uday's comment, here's what Mumbai Police had to say “Sir,as citizen of India,you are privileged to express your view on a public platform. Be mindful,as of now, consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985. Spread the Word”

On September 13, Uday took to Twitter and wrote, “I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits!”

Well, now that the actor has received a reply from Mumbai Police which is more or less like a warning, we wonder if he has anything else to say.
The 45-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with 'Mohabbatein'. He was also seen in films like 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!', 'Neal 'n' Nikki' and 'Pyaar Impossible'. 
The actor was last seen in 'Dhoom 3' along with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan.

Tags:
uday chopraMumbai PoliceDhoom 3

