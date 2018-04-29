Mumtaz death hoax news, daughter says former Bollywood actress fit and healthy

New Delhi: Bollywood celebrities have been a victim of death hoax many times. After Dilip Kumar and Vinod Khanna, rumours were doing the rounds that veteran actress Mumtaz has apparently passed away at her London residence but her younger daughter Tanya Madhvani dismissed the rumour and clarified that the actress is fit and healthy.

"There are some rumours going around that my mother wasn't well and I would like her fans to know that she is doing brilliantly. It is just a rumour. She is in Rome with me and we are going for shopping today to buy some plants for my garden."

"We will be taking some pictures so you can see how fit and healthy she is. So don't listen to anything that you read in paper or online it is all just a rumour," Tanya said, posting a video on her Instagram account.

In the pictures shared by Tanya, Mumtaz looks hail and hearty. The 70-year old actress lives in London with her family.The actress is known for her films such as 'Mela', 'Apradh', 'Nagin', 'Brahmachari', 'Ram Aur Shyam', 'Do Raste' and 'Khilona'.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan too fell prey to a hoax that claimed he had died in a car crash in the United States. The news spread like wildfire, the actor who is very active on micro-blogging site, chose not to respond to the hoax.

(With inputs from PTI)