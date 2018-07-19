हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mystery girl in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's photo revealed—Here's who she is

As soon as the photo was shared on Twitter and Instagram, fans started speculating who the girl might be. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui sent social media in a frenzy when he shared a picture with a mystery girl. The actor isn't very active on social media but his post sure did create a storm. As soon as the photo was shared on Twitter and Instagram, fans started speculating who the girl might be. The caption is what intrigued us more. Nawazuddin had captioned the pic as, “ Ye Ladki mere ' रोम रोम में ' hai."

Well, here's putting an end to all speculations by fans. The mystery girl's identity has now been revealed. As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the girl is Italian actress Valentina Corti who will star in Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut alongside Siddiqui.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Italian actress Valentina Corti joins the cast of Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui... Produced by Eros International, Rising Star Entertainment, Ravi Walia and Pankaj Razdan... Currently being filmed in Rome.”

Nawazuddin has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in web-series 'Sacred Games'. He has also generated a lot of curiosity with his resemblance to the iconic political leader Bal Thackeray with his upcoming film 'Thackeray'.

From being a small-time actor to now delivering one of the power-packed performances on the big screen, Nawazuddin has surely come a long way.

