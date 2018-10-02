हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree

Nana Patekar sends legal notice to Tanushree Dutta, seeks apology

The 'Agneesakshi' actor has send a legal notice to Tanushree over harassment row.

File image

New Delhi: Nana Patekar's lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar has claimed that they have served a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta, claiming that she has levelled false accusations of sexual harassment against the senior actor. 

"All the allegations made by Tanushree have been denied in the notice. She has been asked to apologize for the allegations. If not, legal action will be taken against her," said Shirodkar, according to a Firstpost report.

“A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” said Shirodkar.

When asked about Nana evading questions as of now, Shirodkar said that the actor was shooting for a movie in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. "Nana is shooting for a movie since the time these allegations were made. Once he returns, he will address all the questions and allegations," said Shirodkar.

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

