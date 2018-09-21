Neha Dhupia reveals why she took time to announce her pregnancy

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia took the internet by storm last month when she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi. The couple kept the news of Neha's pregnancy a secret until the very last minute. Even though rumour mills were suggesting for quite some time that Neha was indeed expecting a child, the cat wasn't out of the bag till last the month. Now, mommy-to-be Neha proudly flaunts her baby bump whenever she steps out in public. The actress even walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week, along with her husband. Neha flaunted her baby bump for the first time during the event.

However, people have been curious as to why did the actress wait until last minute to announce that she is pregnant.

In an interview wid Mid-Day, Neha revealed, “ "I didn't want to tell people that I was pregnant for a large part of these nine months because I didn't want people's attitude towards me to change. I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn't showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high. I did Eela and Styled By Neha through my pregnancy."

Neha and Angad had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018. The couple announced their wedding on Twitter, sharing endearing pictures from the day.