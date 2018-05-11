Newly-weds Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi leave for honeymoon, to throw grand reception in Mumbai soon

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who got hitched in a quiet Sikh ceremony in Delhi on Thursday, were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport, leaving for their honeymoon.

As per reports, the two have left for America for their honeymoon.

Check out their photos from the airport here:

The couple who has been friends for a while now and call themselves each other's best friends, had managed to keep their relationship under wraps for several months. In fact, their close friends and family were also taken in for a pleasant surprise after the news of their wedding broke out.

The wedding ceremony was very hush with only a few common friends Ajay Jadeja, Ashish Nehra, Gaurav Kapoor and photographer Prasad Naik in attendance.

According to reports in two national tabloids, Neha and Angad will be attending a charity event in the US and they will then extend their stay to double up the trip as a short honeymoon.

The newly-wed couple is expected to return to Mumbai next week. The report further added that once they are back in Mumbai, they plan to throw a grand reception for their close friends and tinsel town celebrities in Mumbai.

Neha announced her wedding on Twitter and shared adorable pictures addressing Angad as 'best friend'. She wrote: “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi."

The dashing hubby tweeted back with an equally cutesy picture and caption.

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi __ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

A few days back buzz about them being a couple was doing the rounds but the duo never really talked about it in public.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.