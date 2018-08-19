Nick Jonas- Priyanka Chopra wedding has a Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma connection

New Delhi: Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra made her engagement official with 'pardesi boy' Nick Jonas yesterday. The couple had a traditional roka ceremony at Priyanka's residence which was attended by close family and friends. After that, an engagement party followed at night which was attended by the who's and whose of Bollywood. Rumour mills are rife that the couple will tie the knot in October this year. As per the latest reports, Priyanka and Nick's wedding has a 'Virushka' connection!

Filmfare reports that the same wedding planners who were behind Virat and Anushka's fairytale wedding have been hired for Pee Cee and Nick well! Virushka hired 'Shaadi Squad' for their dreamy Italy wedding and Priyanka and Nick have hired the same team, as per the report. If this is indeed true, we can't wait to see pictures from yet another magical wedding.

In July, rumours regarding Pee Cee and Nick being engaged had started doing rounds. Apparently, Nick had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday! Rumours were strong but since Priyanka is a private person, she remained tight-lipped about her relationship status until she felt that the time was right to let the world know!

Things have indeed moved fast for the couple! Their dating rumours floated around only in May this year when the dusky beauty and the international pop sensation were seen sitting besides each other among a group of friends. A lot of Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebs have expressed their joy on getting to know about Priyanka and Nick. The two indeed look adorable together!

Here's wishing the soon to be wedded couple, a lifetime of happiness.