Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal dating cricketer KL Rahul? Here's the truth

Nidhhi made her debut in B-Town with 'Munna Michael' (2017) starring Tiger Shroff in the lead. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood young and talented, Nidhhi Agerwal was recently spotted hanging out with cricketer KL Rahul in Mumbai's plush eat-out zone Corniche. This meeting led to a speculation that the two might be dating. 

However, the actress has spoken about it and revealed that none of the rumours stand true. In an interview with Spiotboye.com, Nidhhi said, "I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years, before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long."

Hmm..so now you know what the real thing is. The duo is friends for a long time and it was just a regular dinner with friends. 

Well, in the past several B-Town actresses and cricketers have made a stunning couple including Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh- Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech to name a few. 

Nidhhi made her debut in B-Town with 'Munna Michael' (2017) starring Tiger Shroff in the lead. She was also the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 finalist. The actress is currently gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with 'Savyasachi'.

