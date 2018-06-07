हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Siddhivinayak temple

Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani present Akash-Shloka's first engagement invite to Lord Siddhivinayak—See Pics

Earlier in March, after the Goa proposal, the Ambanis visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai seeking divine blessings of the lord for the new beginnings.

Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani present Akash-Shloka&#039;s first engagement invite to Lord Siddhivinayak—See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash and childhood friend Shloka Mehta's official engagement ceremony is set to take place on June 30, 2018, reportedly. The engagement invite video had gone viral on social media a few days back. And now Nita Ambani was seen along with son Anant Ambani at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Nita and Anant reportedly presented the first engagement invite to the Lord Siddhivinayak. The mother-duo were spotted last night outside the temple where the shutterbugs clicked them.

Check out pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Akash proposed to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in Goa on March 24, 2018, and the news spread like fire. The duo in the presence of the families had a beautiful celebration followed by a star-studded bash. The couple will have a formal engagement function on June 30th, 2018.

Earlier in March, after the Goa proposal, the Ambanis visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai seeking divine blessings of the lord for the new beginnings.

They even hosted a grand starry bash for celebrities in Mumbai which saw a bevy of stars from Bollywood and cricketing world in attendance. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to newlyweds Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao—all made their presence felt and posed for the shutterbugs.

Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate and managing director of Rosy Blue, Russell and Mona Mehta. Akash and Shloka studied together in the school before eventually falling in love. The wedding is likely to take place in December this year in Mumbai.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University and did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science, reportedly.

 

Tags:
Siddhivinayak templeLord SiddhivinayakNita AmbaniAnant AmbaniAkash AmbaniShloka MehtaMukesh Ambaniengagement invite

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close