Nora Fatehi's throwback video is the funniest thing you will watch today

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi loves to dance and given a chance she would keep dancing throughout the day! Well, one of her old Instagram videos proves that Nora can dance even while getting her makeup done in the green room.

In a video shared on the photo-sharing site in December last year, Nora is seen dancing along with her make-up artiste Marce Pedrozo.

The Moroccan beauty definitely knows how to have fun at work!

Check out the video embedded below to see how Nora and Marce dance their way to glory while gearing up for the show Entertainment ki Raat.

Here's how Nora describes the video:

"And this is how we get ready Sneak peek behind the scenes of #entertainmentkiraat (sic)."

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:33am PST

The whole process of getting ready while dancing looks extremely funny and the two have a great laugh after the fun-filled act.

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant, who won a million hearts by her simplicity and charm, had showcased her dancing skills on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2015. And boy, she was dayum good.

Fatehi excels not just in belly dancing but other forms of dance too. She started learning pole dance a few days back and had even posted a video to showcase her skill.

For the unversed, Nora had appeared in a special song in Baahubali: The Beginning featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.