Nora Fatehi's video of 'mother' searching for a groom for daughter is hilarious - Watch

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi is not just a great dancer but a fabulous performer too. The Moroccan beauty seems to be a happy-go-lucky person and her Instagram posts reflect her jovial nature.

We came across a video on her Instagram account in which she plays a double role. She plays the mother and the daughter! You will be able to relate to the video as it mirrors what generally happens at homes with a daughter of a "marriageable" age.

In the video, we can see the mother sharing images of prospective grooms with daughter and asking her to choose one of them. But the daughter refuses to do so and in turn, gets hit by slippers.

Check out the funny video embedded below:

A few days ago, we shared a couple of her throwback videos that showed her dancing with makeup artiste Marce Pedrozo.

Nora has worked in quite a few films and the list includes - Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Crazy Cukkad Family, Mr.X, Rocky Handsome and My Birthday Song. She has also done Telugu and Malayalam films.

For the unversed, Nora had also appeared in a special song in Baahubali: The Beginning featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.