PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's epic selfie with top Bollywood stars calls for a freeze frame!

It isn't every day that we see our Prime Minister striking a pose with top Bollywood celebrities.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Some of the biggest faces of Bollywood met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss various issues concerning the film industry. After the meet, our dear B-Towners posed for an epic selfie which calls for a freeze frame!

It isn't every day that we see our Prime Minister striking a pose with top Bollywood celebrities.

Check out the epic picture here, as shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter:

Sharing the pic, Adarsh wrote, "#Hindi film industry delegation meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi... Various issues concerning the film industry were discussed."

The pic includes Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Well, this is one pic from the year 2019 that will be remembered for quite a long time!

The celebs arrived at Delhi airport this afternoon for their meet with the PM and were clicked by the paparazzi. 

