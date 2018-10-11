Prateik Babbar refuses blood test after car mishap in Goa

Panaji: Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar has refused to give his blood sample for analysis after he was booked by the Goa Police for rash driving, a police official said Thursday.

The police wanted his blood sample to check whether the actor, who is in his early 30s, was driving under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Babbar's car allegedly dashed a scooter on the Panaji- Mapusa highway Wednesday evening following which a case of rash driving was registered against him.

"When Babbar was taken for medical examination at the state-run Asilo Hospital in Mapusa town, he refused to give his blood sample," Porvorim police station inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

A case under the Motor Vehicles Act was registered, while a probe was on to check whether Babbar could also be booked under IPC sections as the scooter rider alleged that the actor threatened him after the mishap, he said.

Babbar has been called Thursday at the Porvorim police station for questioning, Naik added.

The complainant, Paulo Correa, 21, had Wednesday alleged that a car driven by Babbar dashed against his scooter when he was riding with his sister. After the mishap there was an altercation and Babbar used filthy language against them, he alleged.

Babbar, on his part, filed a complaint against Correa, alleging that Correa smashed his car's window-shield, the police official said, adding that they have seized the car.

Prateik Babbar, the son of actors Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil, has worked in films like "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na", "Dhobi Ghat", "Dum Maro Dum" and "My Friend Pinto".