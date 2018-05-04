Priya Prakash Varrier-Roshan Abdullah look into each other's eyes and no this time there's no 'wink'—See pic

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is a huge star today and enjoys a massive fan following—all thanks to her viral wink video from a song in debut film 'Oru Adaar Love'. The actress recently flew to Dubai as her movie is up for release next month and we guess it's promotion time for the stars.

Although Priya is quite active on social media, there are several dedicated fan clubs in her name. This one fan club on Twitter makes sure to track and share each and every detail about the young actress. The recent pictures posted by the fan page are of Dubai where the cast of 'Oru Adaar Love' seems to be having a great time.

But there's one particular photo where Priya and co-star Roshan Abdullah are looking into each other's eyes and oh boy it gives us deja vu feels about the viral song. The only thing missing is the famous 'wink' this time. Nonetheless, the duo looks adorable in the picture.

Check out photos:

— Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) May 4, 2018

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl. All thanks to the video, Priya became a social media sensation overnight.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and people have already given their big thumbs up to the song. Looks like Priya's popularity is surely going to help the film fetch good numbers at the Box Office.