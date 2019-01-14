Priya Prakash Varrier's latest pics with Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan is internet breaking stuff—See pics

New Delhi: The internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier recently met Bollywood biggies Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif under one roof. And of course it calls for a freeze frame! The 'wink girl' clicked pictures with all of them and even posted on Instagram.

Priya, who turned an overnight social media sensation with her 'wink' wrote a beautiful caption with the pictures. She wrote: “It’s not a dream!Met my favourite @ranveersingh He’s dapper and the energy he has is unmatchable! @itsrohitshetty sir I’m a great fan of your work and would love to be a part of it someday Been very fond of you and the dedication you have for cinema since SOTY @varundvn I don’t think there’s anything that is to be said about our very own sheila,chikni chameli and everything she’s yet to be @katrinakaif Special thanks to @vickykaushal09 URI is a must watch!”

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral a few months back.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.