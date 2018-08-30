हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier's monochrome pictures will steal your heart—See pics

Priya became a celebrity overnight after a video clip from the Malayalam song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral on social media earlier this year.

Priya Prakash Varrier&#039;s monochrome pictures will steal your heart—See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier grabs eyeballs each time she posts a picture on social media. Few days ago, Priya's pictures in a white traditional saree were breaking the internet and now, the gorgeous young star has posted some monochrome pictures that are a pure treat for the eyes!

In the candid clicks, Priya looks absolutely mesmerising.

Check them out here:

For the unversed, Priya became a celebrity overnight after a video clip from the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral on social media earlier this year. In the small clip, Priya's wink stole the show and people began calling her 'The queen of expressions'. There was a massive increase in Priya's social media followers and soon after the clip went viral, she got the precious blue tick on her Instagram profile!

Priya had been initially signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role, reports suggest. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The film also stars Noorin Shereef, Michelle Ann Daniel, Mathew, Siyadh Shajahan, Dilrupa Aswad Alqamar, Yami Sona among others. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too, reports suggest.

