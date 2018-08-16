हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra engagement ring cost

Priyanka Chopra's diamond ring costs over Rs 1.4 cr?

Looks like Pee Cee is no longer keeping her ring under the wraps 

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s diamond ring costs over Rs 1.4 cr?

New Delhi: Our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra is making headlines these days because of her professional as well as personal life. Rumour has it that Pee Cee is engaged to international pop-sensation, Nick Jonas. The singer almost confirmed his engagement by saying 'Thanks Man' to a fan who congratulated him on the same, reported US Weekly. On the other hand, Priyanka has remained tight-lipped about her engagement and was even spotted hiding her ring from the paparazzi!

However, looks like Pee Cee is no longer keeping her ring under the wraps as in some pictures shared by Raveena Tandon on Instagram, PeeCee's ring was clearly visible.

Check out the Instagram post in case you haven't already:

Well, that sure looked like an engagement ring but we wouldn't get too excited until Priyanka herself announces the same!

It would still be interesting to know the cost of the ring, wouldn't it?

As per a report in E! Times, the ring might cost over Rs 1.4 crore!

Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds told E! News, "Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Her further added, "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."

Priyanka and Nick's wedding rumours caught fire when the actress walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share that Pee Cee is no longer a part of the film. His tweet was enough to let us know that there is more than what meets the eye. 

Priyanka Chopra engagement ring costPee Ceepriyanka chopra engagementNick Jonas

