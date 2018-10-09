Radhika Apte looks fierce on the 10th Anniversary cover of GQ Magazine

New Delhi: The supremely talented Bollywood actress Radhika Apte featured on the October issue of GQ's 10th Anniversary special cover.

GQ unveiled the cover featuring Radhika on the social media and wrote, "Our Woman of the Year @radhikaofficial has fearlessly changed the rules, disrupting the status quo and redefining the role of a leading lady. No matter the screen time or the scale of the project, she lends power and potency to her characters. With this cover, we celebrate her talent and sheer audacity."

It has been a stupendous year for Radhika Apte with her projects across various mediums gaining accolades.

Radhika has carved a niche for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space. The actress' last outings Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Recently, Radhika was seen at TIFF 18 with Dev Patel for 'The Wedding Guest', which stars British actor Dev Patel in the leading role with her The film, written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

The actress has interesting projects in the lined up, Bazaar and her Hollywood outings alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.