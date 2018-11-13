Radhika Apte shines bright on a magazine cover

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radhika Apte has oozed oomph and raised the hotness quotient to a new level on  Maxim Magazine's November issue. 

New Delhi: Radhika Apte has oozed oomph and raised the hotness quotient to a new level on  Maxim Magazine's November issue. 

Maxim unveiled the cover featuring Radhika on the social media saying, " She's one-of-a-kind, and she's made a career off it! @radhikaofficial makes her Maxim debut on the cover of the November issue! "

Radhika looks fabulously sleek on the cover in the black leather stylish top paired with large hoop earrings. 

Radhika has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space.  The actress' last outings Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers. From doing theatre, art films, short films to working in regional cinema, the actor has barely left any territory unexplored.

Radhika graced the November month issue of Vogue India magazine. She was photographed by Bikramjit Bose and was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. 

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in 'Andhadhun' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, 'Baazaar' with Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra. Besides, she featured in Netflix India originals web-series 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul'.

Her on-screen presence and work has been widely appreciated.

