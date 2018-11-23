हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Mahajan marries for 3rd time, ties the knot with Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and son of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan, Rahul Mahajan got married to model Natalya Ilina from Kazakhstan in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on Tuesday, reports Times of India

Image Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and son of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan, Rahul Mahajan got married to model Natalya Ilina from Kazakhstan in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on Tuesday, reports Times of India

The 43-old year got married to 27-year old Natalya, a model from Kazakhstan at a temple in Bengaluru's Malabir Hills in the presence of his close friends and relatives.

Talking about his hush-hush wedding, Rahul told TOI, “I wanted to keep the marriage low-key. In fact, I didn’t want to talk about it for at least one year, as this is my third marriage and I don’t want people to start gossiping again. I was planning to inform everyone about it on my first wedding anniversary, but clearly, that did not happen.” 

Earlier, Rahul was married to a pilot Shweta Singh and then to a reality show contestant Dimpy Ganguly on national television.

Sharing about his two failed marriages, Rahul told the publication, "My previous two marriages happened in a hurry. There was no time to think and though both Shweta and Dimpy are wonderful individuals, we were not not compatible. Over the last few years, I realised that I don’t want to be in a relationship for the sake of it. I don’t want to be with someone where there is no way forward. With Natalya, I discovered true companionship and also, there’s no room for long arguments or differences between us."

Here's wishing them a happy married life!

