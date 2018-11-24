Rahul Mahajan's ex-wife Dimpy Ganguly reacts to his marriage with Natalya Ilina

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan tied the knot for the third time with a Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina in Bengaluru on November 20 in a private ceremony. He was earlier married to pilot Shweta Singh and reality show contestant Dimpy Ganguly.

Dimpy, who now lives in Paris with husband and daugher reacted to Rahul's wedding."I am glad to know that! And hope he really finds happiness this time around... like I have done. Many Congratulations to the newlyweds, " she told Spotboye.

Dimpy further added that she hopes Natalya isn't subjected to domestic violence the way she was."People can change you know. For the sake of both, I really hope all that doesn't happen. It's the worst thing one can do to another," she said.

Rahul married to Dimpy on national TV in 2010 on reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega. The couple got divorced four years later on February 25, 2014, after she accused him of domestic violence.

Dimpy also participated in reality shows Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dhik Laja.