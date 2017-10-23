Rajinikanth to Mersal team: Well done

Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth, who has been hinting at a political debut, has extended support to the team of controversial movie Mersal for addressing an "important topic".

Mersal, Tamil actor Vijay's Diwali release, is amidst controversy after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded removal of specific dialogues which take a dig at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and digital India.

"Important topic addressed... Well done!!! Congratulations team Mersal," Rajinikanth tweeted late Sunday.

Politicians, including Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader M.K. Stalin, apart from actor Kamal Haasan have slammed the BJP`s attempt to muzzle criticism regarding its policies.

Earlier this week, BJP National Secretary H. Raja even raked up actor Vijay`s Christian origins.

"Joseph Vijay`s hatred for Modi is Mersal," he wrote, adding a communal flavour to the row.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician. It is doing brisk business at the box office.