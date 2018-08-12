हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant's bizarre discovery about heart attack will make you question her sanity

You can hate Rakhi or love her but certainly cannot afford to ignore her!

New Delhi: Controversy's favourite child Rakhi Sawant has made an extremely bizarre scientific discovery that could give tough time to the qualified doctors. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi has posted her video claiming to have found that nose hair can cause blockage of the human heart. 

Check out the video here:

While we completely fail to sniff logic in her statements, the lady goes ahead and gives her expert opinion about heart attacks. Rakhi, with a help of a trimmer, also demonstrates how to remove the nose hair that apparently causes a blockage in the video.

Don't roll your eyes already because this is not the first time Rakhi has discovered something that is pretty much capable of giving you a heart attack.

When popular actress Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide at her Mumbai residence, Rakhi conducted a press conference only to suggest a ban on ceiling fans because that apparently is one of the main reasons why people commit suicide. The actress not only made such outrageous claims she even carried a fan with her and demonstrated how people commit suicide because of 'ceiling fans'.

'Bharat mata ki jai bolna zaruri nahi, ceiling fan ban karna zaruri hai, "Rakhi was quoted saying during the press conference.

The social media users had a hilarious reaction to Rakhi's bizarre claims. One of the users wrote, "With all the politics, social issues, natural calamities happening around, Rakhi Sawant promoting nose hair cleaning is what people need. Thank you #RakhiSawant."

"Thank you Dr Rakhi Sawant - I thought air from nose goes to lungs & nose hair helps clean the air. I also thought heart blocks are due to high cholesterol- thanks for correcting me, " another comment read.

Meanwhile, the scientists out there are probably in a dilemma whether to conduct a research on Rakhi's latest discovery or her brain. However, on the other hand, we all need to give it to her for her harmless entertainment. You can hate Rakhi or love her but certainly cannot afford to ignore her!

rakhi sawantheart blockagenose hairrakhi sawantitem queen

