Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur not friends anymore? Here's the truth!
New Delhi: Bollywood is a vicious place. Here, not all friendships last forever. But, apparently, the friendly bond between actors – Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur – has stood the test of time. Don’t believe us? Well, we have a convincing proof this time.
It was being said that the relationship between the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' duo has turned sour because of Aditya's closeness to RK's alleged ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. This was believed to be the reason why the 'Fitoor' hunk did not attend the house warming party of the 'Barfi!' star.
However, all such reports have turned out to be mere rumours.
According to a TOI report, Aditya was spotted outside Ranbir's apartment on Tuesday night. Well, this pretty much clears the air about the rumoured rift between them.
We hope their friendship remains strong forever!
