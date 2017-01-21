Ranbir Kapoor's throwback picture will give major flashback feels!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 11:36
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
New Delhi: The Kapoor khandaan's blue-eyed boy Ranbir has a huge fan following, especially girls drooling all over him. The Kapoor lad is known for his versatility and dashing looks.
Recently, a fan club of the actor on Twitter shared a throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor and we bet you can't escape his cuteness. The picture it seems was clicked at some awards night and a visibly much younger Ranbir is seen sitting with uncle Randhir Kapoor.
Also, it looks as if someone on stage has cracked a joke and Ranbir can't stop smiling. You have to check out the picture which will give solid flashback rush!
Forever handsome #RanbirKapoor #Throwback pic.twitter.com/r4AtmFX7M1
— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) January 19, 2017
First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 11:36
